Hezbollah says confronted Israeli forces' 'infiltration attempt' in south

Hezbollah on Saturday said its fighters confronted overnight Israeli forces as they tried to infiltrate towards strategic hills that overlook the southern city of Nabatieh.



"Again, under the cover of the ceasefire, the enemy last night carried out an infiltration attempt towards the Ali al-Taher hills," the group said in a statement, adding that fighters ambushed the Israeli troops and "confronted them with appropriate weapons.”



Hezbollah "declares that while it is committed to the ceasefire, it will not be lenient in confronting any enemy attempt.... to expand its occupation," the statement added.



AFP



