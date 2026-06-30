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More than tourism: What the UAE's Lebanon travel decision means
News Bulletin Reports
30-06-2026 | 13:05
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More than tourism: What the UAE's Lebanon travel decision means
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The United Arab Emirates has lifted its travel ban on Lebanon, allowing Emirati citizens to visit starting June 29, in a move that could signal a renewed opening toward Beirut at a sensitive regional moment.
Could we see Gulf tourists in Lebanon again?
The UAE Foreign Ministry had previously placed Beirut on a list of destinations banned for travel, alongside Baghdad and Tehran. The new decision follows a long suspension in direct travel that was partially eased last summer, when Abu Dhabi again allowed its citizens to visit Lebanon as part of a broader Gulf rapprochement led at the time by Saudi Arabia.
While the number of Emirati visitors to Lebanon during the summer of 2025 before the war reached 4,000, the timing of the decision has given it added political significance. Lebanese officials and observers see the move as more than a tourism measure, reading it instead as part of a wider regional repositioning shaped by the war and its diplomatic aftermath.
Lebanon is now in a new and delicate phase after signing a framework agreement with Israel, while political factions in the country continue to debate Lebanon's place within shifting regional alignments.
The UAE was among the first countries to welcome the agreement. Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun shortly after the signing and said the UAE was ready to support Lebanon politically, economically, and socially.
The travel decision also comes as Saudi Arabia has begun allowing Lebanese exports back into the kingdom, another sign of a broader Gulf thaw with Beirut.
For Lebanon, the return of Emirati travel at such a sensitive moment could provide a fresh opportunity. Officials in Beirut are being urged to make the most of it, especially as Lebanon's strategic location could help attract investment in ports, airports, and other sectors that could help revive the economy.
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