News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN migration agency chief says some religious minorities fleeing Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN migration agency chief says some religious minorities fleeing Syria
United Nations migration agency chief Amy Pope said Tuesday that tens of thousands of people, including religious minorities, had fled Syria after Islamist-led rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad.
"Tens of thousands" of people have fled Syria, and "we are hearing that especially religious minorities are leaving," Pope told AFP, noting reports that members of the Shiite Muslim community had fled "not because they're threatened, but they're concerned about the possible threat."
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
Migration
Agency
Syria
Next
Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, official tells Reuters
Syria retains 26 tons of gold reserves after Assad's fall, sources tell Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-09
Sweden to pause Syrian asylum decisions and deportations: Migration agency
World News
2024-12-09
Sweden to pause Syrian asylum decisions and deportations: Migration agency
0
Middle East News
12:04
UN migration chief tells AFP 'not advising' large-scale returns to Syria now
Middle East News
12:04
UN migration chief tells AFP 'not advising' large-scale returns to Syria now
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-08
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria and transfers staff to Lebanon, reports Iraqi News Agency
Lebanon News
2024-12-08
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria and transfers staff to Lebanon, reports Iraqi News Agency
0
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Syria's army confronts attack by SDF in Deir Al Zor, state news agency says
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Syria's army confronts attack by SDF in Deir Al Zor, state news agency says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:47
Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarized zone' in northern town
Middle East News
14:47
Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarized zone' in northern town
0
Middle East News
13:49
US says truce extended at Syria flashpoint between Kurds, pro-Turkish fighters
Middle East News
13:49
US says truce extended at Syria flashpoint between Kurds, pro-Turkish fighters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
0
World News
2024-12-11
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
World News
2024-12-11
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
5
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
6
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
7
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
8
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More