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LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Lebanon News
14-07-2026 | 13:02
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LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Sources told LBCI that the Israeli delegation requested clarification during the Rome negotiations on details related to the implementation of the proposed pilot areas. Lebanon is expected to respond to the inquiries during Wednesday's session.
According to the sources, participants also discussed the establishment of working groups to follow up on outstanding issues between Lebanon and Israel, with several proposed formats currently under consideration.
The sources added that discussions and the exchange of ideas remained open throughout the Rome negotiations, leaving participants with a positive overall impression of the talks.
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