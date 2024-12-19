UN chief sees 'flame of hope' in Syria, calls for end to Israeli strikes

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that there was a "flame of hope" in Syria following the fall of president Bashar al-Assad's regime but warned of significant challenges ahead.



He also underlined that Israel's widespread strikes on Syrian military infrastructure were "violations" of the country's sovereignty and called for them to cease.



"The Middle East is being consumed by many fires, but today, there is a flame of hope in Syria, and that flame must not be extinguished," he said.



Following the fall of Assad's government, Israel unleashed air strikes on military sites, including the country's air force, navy and weapons stockpiles.



"Extensive Israeli air strikes continue. These are violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they must stop," Guterres said ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Guterres also raised the prospect of the international community making a first step towards easing sanctions in force on Syria.



"There should be at least a first gesture -- a first gesture showing solidarity with the Syrian people until conditions are met for all sanctions to be removed," he said.





AFP