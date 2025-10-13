Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

Lebanon News
13-10-2025 | 08:59
High views
LBCI
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
0min
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the recent developments in Lebanon during a speech at Israel’s Knesset on Monday.

“My administration is actively supporting the new president of Lebanon in his mission to permanently disarm Hezbollah,” Trump said. 

“He is doing very well and has built a thriving state at peace with its neighbors [...] Good things are happening there, really good things.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Donald Trump

Israel

Knesset

Hezbollah

Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
