Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Lebanon News
13-10-2025 | 08:59
U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the recent developments in Lebanon during a speech at Israel’s Knesset on Monday.
“My administration is actively supporting the new president of Lebanon in his mission to permanently disarm Hezbollah,” Trump said.
“He is doing very well and has built a thriving state at peace with its neighbors [...] Good things are happening there, really good things.”
