Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 07:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
U.S. President Donald Trump's address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted on Monday as a left-wing lawmaker was expelled.
"That was very efficient," Trump quipped as the MP was quickly taken out. The U.S. president had paused as a Knesset staff member audibly ordered the expulsion of lawmaker Ofer Cassif after an apparent protest.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Donald Trump
Protest
Next
In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries
Previous
