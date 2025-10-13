Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

U.S. President Donald Trump's address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted on Monday as a left-wing lawmaker was expelled.

"That was very efficient," Trump quipped as the MP was quickly taken out. The U.S. president had paused as a Knesset staff member audibly ordered the expulsion of lawmaker Ofer Cassif after an apparent protest.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Donald Trump

Protest

LBCI Next
In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Trump arrives at Israeli parliament for speech

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza's Khan Yunis: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from 'terror'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Trump tells Israeli lawmakers 'jihadism and antsemitism' have failed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More