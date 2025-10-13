Sisi says Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 13:24
High views
Sisi says Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference
0min
Sisi says Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Monday that his country would host a conference on the reconstruction of Gaza following a deal for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange.

"Egypt will work with the United States in coordination with partners in the coming days to lay the foundation for the reconstruction of the (Gaza) Strip, and we intend to host an early recovery, reconstruction and development conference," he said.

AFP

Middle East News

Egypt

reconstruction

conference

