Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

News Bulletin Reports
13-10-2025 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As Arab and world leaders arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Lebanese officials remained on the sidelines, watching the proceedings of the Gaza peace summit from afar.

At the same time, a series of messages were sent to Lebanon: that it was not invited to the summit, that reconstruction was prohibited, and that it must find a solution to Hezbollah’s weapons.

These messages reached all official headquarters over the weekend — from Baabda to Ain el-Tineh to the Grand Serail.

Before U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his remarks, Baabda Palace issued a statement by President Joseph Aoun that came as a surprise.

“Negotiations are necessary, and the form they take will be determined at the appropriate time,” Aoun said. He added, during a meeting with a delegation of journalists, that Lebanon had previously negotiated with Israel under U.S. and U.N. auspices, leading to the maritime border demarcation agreement. 

“What prevents us from doing the same again to resolve outstanding issues,” he asked, “especially since the war has achieved nothing and the current atmosphere is one of compromise?”

With this, the president responded to the foreign messages, saying Lebanon is ready for negotiations, without specifying whether they would be direct or indirect.

His remarks came shortly after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that Israel’s message was clear: the rebuilding of destroyed towns is prohibited, but entering into direct negotiations is rejected.

Sources at the Grand Serail said Lebanon is paying the price for delays in completing its obligations. Regional and international efforts are moving quickly, while Lebanon remains stalled, hampered by its continued allowance of weapons outside state authority.

According to the same sources, what is needed now is a pragmatic approach that does not open the door to internal confrontation, nor to the Israeli logic of continued daily strikes aimed at eliminating Hezbollah.

The solution, they said, lies not in escalation but in realism — one that preserves the state and its institutions and prevents the military and security agencies from slipping into paralysis or fragmentation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Gaza

Sharm el-Sheikh

Lebanon

Peace

Donald Trump

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit

LBCI
Middle East News
14:25

Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-12

Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-12

Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues

LBCI
Middle East News
14:25

Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21

Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More