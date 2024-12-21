Syria's new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister

Middle East News
2024-12-21 | 07:46
High views
Syria&#39;s new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister
Syria's new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister

Syria's new rulers have appointed a foreign minister, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) said on Saturday, as they seek to build international relations two weeks after Bashar al-Assad was ousted.

The ruling General Command named Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister, SANA said. A source in the new administration told Reuters that this step "comes in response to the aspirations of the Syrian people to establish international relations that bring peace and stability."

No details were immediately available about Shibani.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Foreign Ministry

Bashar al-Assad

Asaad Hassan al-Shibani

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
