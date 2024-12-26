The head of the World Health Organization, who was at the Sana'a airport in Yemen amid an Israeli bombardment on Thursday, said there was damage to infrastructure but he remained safe.



"One of our plane's crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X, adding that other U.N. staff were also safe but their departure was delayed until repairs could be made.



AFP