Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-06-2025 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted on Friday Nabatieh in South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strikes

Target

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee calls for immediate action to lower MEA ticket prices
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:21

Hong Kong opposition party says to disband

LBCI
World News
04:59

China slaps extended tariffs on EU toluidine imports amid trade tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee calls for immediate action to lower MEA ticket prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Netanyahu sees chance to 'enlarge peace accords' after Iran-Israel war

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Trump says 'on the same side of every issue' with Netanyahu after call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More