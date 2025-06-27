Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A committee of advisers appointed by Lebanon’s president, parliament speaker, and prime minister is drafting a comprehensive response to U.S. proposals.



These include the disarmament of Hezbollah and Palestinian factions, the demarcation of the Lebanese-Syrian border—particularly regarding the Shebaa Farms—and advancing economic and political reforms.



The presidency is represented by a senior military officer, the parliament by a political adviser, and the government by a diplomat, with support from technical experts.



The secrecy surrounding the process stems from the belief that this response represents Lebanon’s last critical opportunity, having previously squandered multiple chances.



Lebanese officials are racing to finalize the response before July 7, the tentative date for U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s return to Beirut.



They understand that Washington expects a clear, detailed plan with a timeline to be met by gradual reciprocal Israeli measures—such as phased weapons handovers in exchange for withdrawals from specific areas and the release of detainees.



LBCI has learned that a significant portion of the response has already been drafted. Lebanon has agreed to some points, while others require clarification—chief among them the “step-for-step” principle.



Beirut maintains that because Israel occupies part of its territory, Israel must take the first step before Lebanon reciprocates.



Regarding the Shebaa Farms, Lebanon plans to submit documents to relevant parties, including the United States and the United Nations, to prove its claim to the area. It is also willing to accept a U.N.-supervised demarcation process.



The U.S. envoy has made Lebanese-Syrian cooperation on border issues a condition for moving forward to avoid future disputes.



Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is eager to finalize a comprehensive proposal and initiate implementation in July. Hezbollah has adopted a relatively flexible position but insists that Israel must begin its withdrawal, halt attacks, and release detainees to reassure its support base before any decision is made.



Once the response is complete, the committee will present a proposed timeline to the Americans, who are seeking swift progress. On-the-ground coordination will reportedly involve the ceasefire monitoring committee, which will convey Israeli requests to the Lebanese army regarding the disarmament of specific sites.



LBCI also learned that Washington has pledged to persuade Israel to adopt the “step-for-step” approach once Lebanon finalizes its response and issues a cabinet declaration affirming that all arms will be under state authority.



In return, Lebanon is seeking U.S. guarantees that Israel will fulfill its commitments and help resolve any outstanding issues in the event of Israeli obstruction.



The structure and substance of Lebanon’s response will be central to any potential agreement. Beirut recognizes that the time for political maneuvering has come to an end.