Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on Friday that reports from Lebanon about civilian injuries following Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon were inaccurate, asserting that the Israeli military did not target any residential building.



In a post on X, Adraee explained that “based on the information available to us, the explosion that damaged the civilian building was caused by a rocket located at the Hezbollah site, which detonated as a result of the Israeli strike.”



He accused Hezbollah of “continuing to store its aggressive rockets near residential buildings and Lebanese civilians, thereby putting them at risk” and reiterated claims that the group is endangering southern Lebanon by refusing to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state.



Adraee added that the “Israeli army will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel” and held the Lebanese government responsible for “what happens on its territory due to its failure to confiscate Hezbollah’s heavy weapons and rockets.”

#عاجل 🔸بعد الغارات التي شنها جيش الدفاع صباح اليوم في جنوب لبنان على موقع لحزب الله استخدم لادارة النيران والحماية وردت تقارير لبنانية عن اصابة مبنى مدني ووقوع اصابات.



— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 27, 2025