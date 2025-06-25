News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
Lebanon News
25-06-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced in a statement on Wednesday that, following the resumption of its flights to Baghdad earlier in the day, it will fully resume its previously scheduled flights to and from Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.
The flight schedule is as follows:
Baghdad: Two daily flights
Najaf: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays
Erbil: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays
MEA invited customers to contact its Call Center for further information at the following numbers:
Landline: 01-629999
Hotlines: 1320 and 1330 (free of charge from any landline or mobile phone)
Mobile lines: 81-477905 / 81-477906 / 81-477907 / 81-477908
Inquiries can also be made via email at callcenter@mea.com.lb or through the official website www.mea.com.lb.
To view the flight schedule, click
here.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East Airlines
Flights
Resume
Iraq
Lebanon
Next
Israeli drone targets young man in Mansouri transferred to hospital for treatment
PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-21
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Iraq on June 22 and 23
Lebanon News
2025-06-21
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Iraq on June 22 and 23
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
0
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
0
Lebanon News
07:44
FM Rajji discusses upcoming development conference and UNIFIL role with Spanish Ambassador
Lebanon News
07:44
FM Rajji discusses upcoming development conference and UNIFIL role with Spanish Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli drone targets young man in Mansouri transferred to hospital for treatment
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli drone targets young man in Mansouri transferred to hospital for treatment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
0
Middle East News
05:21
Israel designates Iran central bank 'terror organization': Minister
Middle East News
05:21
Israel designates Iran central bank 'terror organization': Minister
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Iran will continue its retaliation in response to US attacks: Senior Iranian official tells Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Iran will continue its retaliation in response to US attacks: Senior Iranian official tells Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
2
Lebanon News
12:32
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:32
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
4
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
6
Middle East News
11:46
Explosion heard in Damascus linked to war remnants: SANA
Middle East News
11:46
Explosion heard in Damascus linked to war remnants: SANA
7
Middle East News
14:20
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
Middle East News
14:20
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More