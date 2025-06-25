Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced in a statement on Wednesday that, following the resumption of its flights to Baghdad earlier in the day, it will fully resume its previously scheduled flights to and from Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.



The flight schedule is as follows:



Baghdad: Two daily flights

Najaf: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays

Erbil: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays



MEA invited customers to contact its Call Center for further information at the following numbers:



Landline: 01-629999

Hotlines: 1320 and 1330 (free of charge from any landline or mobile phone)

Mobile lines: 81-477905 / 81-477906 / 81-477907 / 81-477908



Inquiries can also be made via email at callcenter@mea.com.lb or through the official website www.mea.com.lb.

To view the flight schedule, click here.

