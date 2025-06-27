Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

Lebanon Economy
27-06-2025 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

Lebanon’s cabinet approved most items on its agenda Friday, including a draft law to amend the public-private partnership law, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos.

Morcos also announced that the government raised the official minimum monthly wage for workers and employees to 28 million Lebanese lira, starting next month.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Minimum Wage

Cabinet

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23

Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

President Aoun thanks Iraq for a $20 million aid pledge to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-22

Closer to reality: Lebanon inches closer to launching second airport in Qlayaat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Cyprus receives requests to help evacuate Portugal, Slovakia citizens from Middle East

LBCI
World News
2025-06-18

Beijing says almost 800 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's call to postpone graft trial hearings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14

Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More