Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Lebanon Economy
27-06-2025 | 12:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Lebanon’s cabinet approved most items on its agenda Friday, including a draft law to amend the public-private partnership law, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos.
Morcos also announced that the government raised the official minimum monthly wage for workers and employees to 28 million Lebanese lira, starting next month.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Minimum Wage
Cabinet
