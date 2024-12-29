Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

Israel's Channel 12 aired an investigative report on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



The channel stated that Israeli military censor had allowed the release of new information about Haniyeh's assassination in the Iranian capital.



According to the investigation, Haniyeh was tracked frequenting the same site in Tehran multiple times and staying in the same room. His daily routine was well known.



It also reported that the Mossad assassinated him using a bomb placed in his room that was designed to kill only him.



The channel also revealed that on the night of the assassination, Haniyeh's room’s air conditioner malfunctioned, which could have led to the mission being canceled, but Iranian technicians repaired it.