Israeli bulldozer raises earth berms on Barakat al-Naqar axis west of Chebaa, South Lebanon

06-04-2025 | 10:52
An Israeli bulldozer, protected by a Merkava tank, worked on raising earth berms on the Barakat al-Naqar axis to the west of the town of Chebaa while Israeli artillery shelled the southern hills of the town of Kfarchouba, which also came under machine gun fire.

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
