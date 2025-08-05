From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

05-08-2025 | 13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon&#39;s Caracalla triumphs at Russia&#39;s grandest theater
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In Moscow, the cradle of classical arts, the curtain rose on a night that was anything but ordinary—on the iconic stage of the Bolshoi Theatre, Lebanon's Caracalla Dance Theatre made history with a performance that transcended language and borders.

Founded in 1776, the Bolshoi—whose name in Russian means "grand"—has long been a sanctuary for legends of ballet and opera. It has hosted the likes of Maya Plisetskaya, Galina Ulanova, and Mstislav Rostropovich. From the choreography of Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet and Cinderella, to the enduring influence of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, its stage has seen the evolution of global artistic expression. 

Now, among those giants, a Lebanese name rose in lights: Caracalla. 

The renowned dance theatre brought the stories of 'One Thousand and One Nights' to life, not through words, but through the language of the body—fluid movement, rhythm, emotion, and mesmerizing costumes—all infused with the pulse of the Arab world and the spirit of Lebanon.

Over three sold-out performances, five thousand audience members rose to their feet in a standing ovation, captivated by a show that needed no translation. With choreography by Alissar Caracalla, direction by Ivan Caracalla, and under the leadership of founder Abdel-Halim Caracalla, the troupe did not simply tell a story from the East—they brought the East to the Bolshoi stage. 

It was a tribute to Arab heritage that celebrated beauty without borders, a new chapter in artistic achievement where Lebanon stood tall among the greats.

Following the resounding success in Moscow, the magic returns to Beirut. 'One Thousand and One Nights' will continue its run at the Caracalla Theatre until August 22—an artistic triumph that demands to be seen and remembered.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Beirut

Moscow

Lebanon

Caracalla

Russia

Theater

