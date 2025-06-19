IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention

Lebanon News
19-06-2025 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IAEA Director General praises Lebanon&#39;s accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, congratulated Lebanon on officially joining the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Grossi, who serves as the depositary of the convention, welcomed Lebanon's accession and described it as a reflection of the country's commitment to managing nuclear waste safely and responsibly.

Lebanon's accession became official after its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and international organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Ibrahim Assaf, formally handed over the accession document to Grossi on Wednesday. 

The meeting was attended by Dr. Bilal Nsouli, Director of the Lebanese Atomic Energy Commission, and Bashir Azzam, adviser to the Lebanese mission.

The convention will apply in Lebanon primarily to the safe management of radioactive waste from civilian uses, particularly in the medical sector, where radiation-based technologies are in use.

Lebanon News

IAEA

Director

General

Lebanon

Accession

Nuclear

Waste

Safety

Convention

Rafael Grossi

LBCI Next
MEA adjusts departure times for flights to Jordan and the Gulf
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

LBCI
World News
2025-05-15

IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam praises successful North Lebanon and Akkar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More