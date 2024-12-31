Syria's new foreign minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on Monday urged Kuwait to reopen its embassy in Damascus and resume relations with Syria following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad.



His call came during a visit to the Syrian capital by Kuwaiti foreign minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and other diplomats that signaled an openness to establish relations in the wake of the overthrow of Assad by rebel forces in early December.



The Kuwaiti foreign minister and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwialso met Syria's de facto leader, Ahmad Al Sharaa during their visit. Al-Yahya said they discussed regional developments and cooperation.



Speaking at a joint press conference, Syrian foreign minister Shibani said: "We call with all love and joy on brothers in Kuwait to open their embassy in Damascus and resume diplomatic relations very soon."



Al-Yahya called on the international community to reconsider sanctions imposed on Syria. He also said Kuwait's leadership also appealed for aid to be sent to Syria urgently.



"The visit expresses our keenness on opening a new page of regional cooperation...we also value the responsiveness of the new administration in Syria to these efforts," he said.







Reuters



