Disney signs deal to let TikTok users add film extracts

The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that it had signed a deal with TikTok allowing users of the hugely popular video platform to add extracts of Disney films and characters in what it billed as a "first-of-its-kind agreement."



"The agreement will bring creators to the forefront of Disney+, with a curated feed of fan-created content featuring our characters and stories," the entertainment giant said while reporting a seven percent rise in quarterly revenue to $25.2 billion.



AFP



