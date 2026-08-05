Disney signs deal to let TikTok users add film extracts

Variety and Tech
05-08-2026 | 07:18
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Disney signs deal to let TikTok users add film extracts
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Disney signs deal to let TikTok users add film extracts

The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that it had signed a deal with TikTok allowing users of the hugely popular video platform to add extracts of Disney films and characters in what it billed as a "first-of-its-kind agreement."

"The agreement will bring creators to the forefront of Disney+, with a curated feed of fan-created content featuring our characters and stories," the entertainment giant said while reporting a seven percent rise in quarterly revenue to $25.2 billion.

AFP

Variety and Tech

Walt Disney

TikTok

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