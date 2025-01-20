News
Missing US journalist's mother says new Syria leaders 'determined' to find son
Middle East News
2025-01-20 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Missing US journalist's mother says new Syria leaders 'determined' to find son
The mother of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, said on Monday in Damascus that the war-torn country's new leadership was committed to finding him.
"I have been privileged to meet with the new leadership of Syria," Debra Tice told journalists in the Syrian capital, adding: "It was so wonderful to learn that they are dedicated and determined to bring home my son, and your son."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Journalist
Austin Tice
Syria
Leaders
Next
Yemen's Houthis will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Houthi body
Iran raises light crude oil prices to Asia for February
Previous
