PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 04:54
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam spoke at the ceremony laying the foundation stone for the late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri Park on Beirut’s waterfront, saying the project honors a leader who “loved Beirut and was loved by it.”
Salam said Beirut has long lacked green spaces for its residents, a problem made worse by pollution and traffic.
He stressed that the new park is a first step toward restoring the city’s environmental balance and rebuilding trust between people and public spaces.
He added that the park’s design reflects Lebanon’s own natural landscape, using native coastal trees such as pine and oak rather than imported plants.
Salam noted that the government, municipality, Solidere, and the Council for Development and Reconstruction are working together to rethink and reorganize Beirut’s public spaces. Today’s step, he said, will be followed by others across the capital’s streets, squares, and sidewalks to preserve the city’s character and vitality.
