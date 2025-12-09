PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance

Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam spoke at the ceremony laying the foundation stone for the late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri Park on Beirut’s waterfront, saying the project honors a leader who “loved Beirut and was loved by it.”

Salam said Beirut has long lacked green spaces for its residents, a problem made worse by pollution and traffic. 

He stressed that the new park is a first step toward restoring the city’s environmental balance and rebuilding trust between people and public spaces.

He added that the park’s design reflects Lebanon’s own natural landscape, using native coastal trees such as pine and oak rather than imported plants.

Salam noted that the government, municipality, Solidere, and the Council for Development and Reconstruction are working together to rethink and reorganize Beirut’s public spaces. Today’s step, he said, will be followed by others across the capital’s streets, squares, and sidewalks to preserve the city’s character and vitality.
 

Lebanon News

Salam

launches

Rafic

Hariri

project,

calling

toward

restoring

Beirut’s

environmental

balance

LBCI Next
Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Palestinian president says UK recognition a step toward 'lasting peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Lebanon still a land of opportunity, PM Salam says, but warns security is key

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian for talks on escalating regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-05

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Lebanon president defends army south of Litani, supports French involvement in mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:13

Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More