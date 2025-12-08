Iran says dual national held during 12-day war on trial for spying for Israel

Iran's judiciary said Monday that a dual national who was arrested during the recent 12-day war with Israel has been referred to trial on charges of allegedly spying for the enemy.



The judiciary's Mizan Online news agency did not identify the defendant but reported he was a "dual national who lives in a European country" and was arrested in Iran during the war in June, adding that he stood accused of "intelligence cooperation and espionage in the interest of the Zionist regime."



AFP