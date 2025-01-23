News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraqi amnesty law could free prisoners convicted of attacking US troops
Middle East News
2025-01-23 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iraqi amnesty law could free prisoners convicted of attacking US troops
The Iraqi parliament has passed an amnesty law that could lead to the release of thousands of prisoners, including Iraqis convicted of attacks on U.S. soldiers and people who fought for Islamic State, lawmakers said Thursday.
A copy of the law seen by Reuters shows that those found guilty of terrorism leading to murder or disability, manslaughter, vandalizing government institutions, and recruiting for or joining terrorist organizations can request a retrial if they allege a confession was extracted under duress.
Judicial sources and lawmakers confirmed that those convicted of attacks against American forces in Iraq could benefit from the law.
Sunni blocs in the Iraqi parliament have been pushing for the law as many of those in prison on such charges are Sunni Muslims, with most convicted of membership of Al Qaeda and Islamic State and carrying out attacks against Iraqi forces and civilians, mostly between 2004 and 2018.
Sunni lawmakers estimate that at least 30,000 Sunni prisoners will have the chance for a retrial.
Judicial sources say around 700 members of Shi'ite militias are also in prison convicted of terrorism, having been arrested by U.S. forces between 2004 and 2008, for attacks on U.S. soldiers.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Amnesty
Law
Free
Prisoners
Attack
US
Troops
Next
Rubio discusses Middle East situation with Indonesian FM
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:07
Israeli-Russian hostage Tsurkov is alive, Iraq is working on her release: Iraqi FM to Axios
Middle East News
09:07
Israeli-Russian hostage Tsurkov is alive, Iraq is working on her release: Iraqi FM to Axios
0
World News
15:42
US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, officials say
World News
15:42
US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, officials say
0
World News
11:49
Scholz says wants to know why Afghan knife attack suspect was still in Germany
World News
11:49
Scholz says wants to know why Afghan knife attack suspect was still in Germany
0
World News
2025-01-20
Israel annexing West Bank would be 'most serious violation of intl law': UN chief says
World News
2025-01-20
Israel annexing West Bank would be 'most serious violation of intl law': UN chief says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:34
Iran says US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists 'baseless'
Middle East News
10:34
Iran says US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists 'baseless'
0
Middle East News
09:07
Israeli-Russian hostage Tsurkov is alive, Iraq is working on her release: Iraqi FM to Axios
Middle East News
09:07
Israeli-Russian hostage Tsurkov is alive, Iraq is working on her release: Iraqi FM to Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49
Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49
Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank
0
Middle East News
06:52
Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'
Middle East News
06:52
Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations
Lebanon News
07:40
Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations
0
Lebanon News
05:45
Israel's army says operations continue in South Lebanon in 'accordance with ceasefire terms'
Lebanon News
05:45
Israel's army says operations continue in South Lebanon in 'accordance with ceasefire terms'
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
0
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
2
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
4
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
6
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
7
Lebanon News
13:07
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Lebanon News
13:07
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More