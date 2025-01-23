Iraqi amnesty law could free prisoners convicted of attacking US troops

The Iraqi parliament has passed an amnesty law that could lead to the release of thousands of prisoners, including Iraqis convicted of attacks on U.S. soldiers and people who fought for Islamic State, lawmakers said Thursday.



A copy of the law seen by Reuters shows that those found guilty of terrorism leading to murder or disability, manslaughter, vandalizing government institutions, and recruiting for or joining terrorist organizations can request a retrial if they allege a confession was extracted under duress.



Judicial sources and lawmakers confirmed that those convicted of attacks against American forces in Iraq could benefit from the law.



Sunni blocs in the Iraqi parliament have been pushing for the law as many of those in prison on such charges are Sunni Muslims, with most convicted of membership of Al Qaeda and Islamic State and carrying out attacks against Iraqi forces and civilians, mostly between 2004 and 2018.



Sunni lawmakers estimate that at least 30,000 Sunni prisoners will have the chance for a retrial.



Judicial sources say around 700 members of Shi'ite militias are also in prison convicted of terrorism, having been arrested by U.S. forces between 2004 and 2008, for attacks on U.S. soldiers.





Reuters