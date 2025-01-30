Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'

30-01-2025 | 05:29
Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show &#39;seriousness&#39;
Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'

Iran is ready to discuss its nuclear program if Western countries show they are "serious," the foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

"We have said several times that we are ready for discussions, but only if the other side is serious about this," Esmaeil Baghaei told the government daily Iran.

Tehran has signaled to the West several times recently, indicating a willingness to reach an agreement over its nuclear program.

In an interview with Sky News posted to his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the new U.S. administration should work to win Tehran's trust if it wants a new round of nuclear talks.

