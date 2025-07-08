News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'No breakthrough' in Gaza ceasefire talks
World News
08-07-2025 | 04:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'No breakthrough' in Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel and Hamas did not achieve a breakthrough in their latest round of indirect talks on Tuesday in Doha for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official said.
"No breakthrough has been achieved so far, and the negotiations are ongoing," the source close to the negotiations told AFP on the third day of talks aiming to bring an end to more than 21 months of war in the Palestinian territory.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Hamas
Peace Talks
Next
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports
Cargo ship in Red Sea 'under continuous attack'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources tell Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:00
UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings
World News
06:00
UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings
0
World News
06:00
Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons
World News
06:00
Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons
0
World News
05:57
Kremlin 'shocked' by fired minister's apparent suicide
World News
05:57
Kremlin 'shocked' by fired minister's apparent suicide
0
World News
05:45
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports
World News
05:45
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Ministry of Education: Rescheduling of written and oral colloquium exams for certain specializations
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Ministry of Education: Rescheduling of written and oral colloquium exams for certain specializations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:35
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
Lebanon News
07:35
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
2
Lebanon News
09:54
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Lebanon News
09:54
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
5
Lebanon News
08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Lebanon News
08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
6
Lebanon News
08:10
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
Lebanon News
08:10
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
7
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources
8
Lebanon News
12:29
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
12:29
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More