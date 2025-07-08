Qatar says Doha talks focused on 'framework' for Gaza deal

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel for a truce in Gaza are focused on a "framework" for a deal, mediating nation Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.



"What is happening right now is that both delegations are in Doha. We are speaking with them separately on framework for the talks. So talks have not begun, as of yet, but we are talking to both sides over that framework," Majed Al-Ansari told a Doha news conference.



AFP