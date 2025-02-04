Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

04-02-2025 | 03:56
Israel&#39;s army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent
Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that in light of reports indicating Washington's insistence on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon—which implies a complete military withdrawal on February 18—the Israeli army has begun establishing new observation posts on mountain hills within Israeli borders to monitor towns near the border.

A total of six posts will be set up, with the Israeli army having already completed preparations for the first site in Shlomi.
 

