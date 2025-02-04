LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that in light of reports indicating Washington's insistence on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon—which implies a complete military withdrawal on February 18—the Israeli army has begun establishing new observation posts on mountain hills within Israeli borders to monitor towns near the border.



A total of six posts will be set up, with the Israeli army having already completed preparations for the first site in Shlomi.