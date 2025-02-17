Iran says Israel, US 'cannot do a damn thing' against Tehran

Iran said on Monday that U.S. and Israeli threats against it were a blatant violation of international law and that they could not "do a damn thing" to hurt Tehran.



The comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem on Sunday and said their countries were determined to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions and its influence in the Middle East.



Netanyahu said Israel had dealt a "mighty blow" to Iran since the start of the war in Gaza and that with the support of U.S. President Donald Trump "I have no doubt we can and will finish the job."



Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded: "When it comes to a country like Iran, they cannot do a damn thing."



"You cannot threaten Iran on one hand and claim to support dialogue on the other hand," Baghaei said, state media reported.





Reuters