Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

Middle East News
20-02-2025 | 01:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah&#39;s funeral in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani called on Wednesday for the arrest of a group of leaders from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who he said will attend Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut.

Eryani demanded that the Lebanese government arrest the Houthi leaders and hand them over to the rival internationally recognized government in a post on X.

He did not name the Houthi officials.

Neither the Lebanese government nor Houthi leaders were immediately available for comment.

The Houthis did not officially announce a delegation was attending the funeral, but the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported a delegation from Yemen would participate.

"We affirm that the movement of these leaders... in this timing is not a mere participation in the funeral, which is being used as a cover, to gather all the leaders of the Iranian axis and assess the situation after the blows they received," he added.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Yemen

Moammar al-Eryani

Iran

Houthis

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI Next
Hamas blames Israel for deaths of hostages in Gaza
Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Baghdad-Beirut flights fill up ahead of Hezbollah's Nasrallah funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:38

Israel's military says received hostages' bodies in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00

Red Cross takes coffins in Hamas handover of dead Gaza hostages: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:34

Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:18

Hamas blames Israel for deaths of hostages in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
World News
02:25

Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Baghdad-Beirut flights fill up ahead of Hezbollah's Nasrallah funeral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:15

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More