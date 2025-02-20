Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani called on Wednesday for the arrest of a group of leaders from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who he said will attend Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut.



Eryani demanded that the Lebanese government arrest the Houthi leaders and hand them over to the rival internationally recognized government in a post on X.



He did not name the Houthi officials.



Neither the Lebanese government nor Houthi leaders were immediately available for comment.



The Houthis did not officially announce a delegation was attending the funeral, but the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported a delegation from Yemen would participate.



"We affirm that the movement of these leaders... in this timing is not a mere participation in the funeral, which is being used as a cover, to gather all the leaders of the Iranian axis and assess the situation after the blows they received," he added.



Reuters