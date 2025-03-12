Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

Middle East News
12-03-2025 | 10:03
High views
0min
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's clerical establishment will be delivered by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Trump said last week that he had sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal, prompting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to respond that Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations.

Reuters
 

Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal
