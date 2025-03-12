U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's clerical establishment will be delivered by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.



Trump said last week that he had sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal, prompting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to respond that Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations.



Reuters