Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'

Middle East News
12-03-2025 | 13:26
High views
0min
Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday his country "does not have nuclear weapons" and was "not seeking" one after Donald Trump sent a letter urging talks.

"Regarding nuclear weapons, it is said that we will not let Iran obtain nuclear weapons. If we wanted to make nuclear weapons, America could not stop us. The fact that we do not have nuclear weapons and are not seeking nuclear weapons is because we ourselves do not want them," said Khamenei during a meeting with students.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Donald Trump

Nuclear

