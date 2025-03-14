Kurdish-led Syrian group rejects Islamist authorities' new constitution framework

The Kurdish-led group which governs northeast Syria on Friday rejected a constitutional declaration issued by the new Islamist leadership in Damascus and called for it to be rewritten.



The declaration, issued on Thursday, is intended to form the basis of a five-year interim period under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a Sunni Islamist who led the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December in a lightning offensive capping 14 years of civil war.



It upheld the central role of Islamic law and provided for freedom of opinion. But the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council said it did not go far enough in protecting the rights of Syria's diverse communities.





Reuters