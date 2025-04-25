Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations

25-04-2025 | 07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
0min
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized the importance of pressuring Israel to fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

In an interview with "Asas Media," Berri stated, "We've fulfilled our part, but Israel has not. This is primarily the responsibility of the Americans, which means we should not lay all our cards on the table."

He emphasized that Lebanon has done its part, including deploying the army in the south and ensuring Hezbollah's withdrawal from the area. 

He pointed out that Hezbollah has refrained from any military action since then.

Berri stressed that Israel's obligations include a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal from occupied territories, both of which remain unmet.

Regarding the issue of weapons, Berri asserted, "We will not give up our weapons until the necessary conditions from the enemy are met. Our weapons are our leverage, and we will not abandon them without concretely implementing the ceasefire agreement and further discussions on its future."

