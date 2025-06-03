News
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, has scheduled a questioning session for former Public Works Minister MP Ghazi Zaiter for Friday, June 13.
Zaiter is to be interrogated as a defendant in the case.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tarek Bitar
Beirut Port
Explosion
Ghazi Zaiter
French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon next week for renewed talks
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
