Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13

Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13

Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, has scheduled a questioning session for former Public Works Minister MP Ghazi Zaiter for Friday, June 13.

Zaiter is to be interrogated as a defendant in the case.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tarek Bitar

Beirut Port

Explosion

Ghazi Zaiter

