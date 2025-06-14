'Enough escalation. Time to stop,' UN chief says after Israel-Iran strikes

Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 00:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Enough escalation. Time to stop,&#39; UN chief says after Israel-Iran strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Enough escalation. Time to stop,' UN chief says after Israel-Iran strikes

The U.N. chief called Friday for Israel and Iran to halt their escalating conflict after the two countries exchanged a barrage of missiles.

"Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail," Antonio Guterres said on X after Israel's "preemptive" strikes on Iran and Tehran's counter-attack.

AFP

Middle East News

United Nations

Israel

Iran

Escalation

LBCI Next
Iran says nuclear talks with US 'meaningless' after Israel attack
Israeli army says destroyed uranium facilities in Isfahan, Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-17

IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Israel says to lead 'clear course of action' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms

LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Erdogan slams Israel's 'banditry' after Iran strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Yemen's Houthis say Iran has right to self-defense, nuclear program after Israel strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Iranian TV: Two senior Iranian generals killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Israel army says striking 'dozens' of Iran missile launchers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:08

Senior Iranian military officials warn of expanded conflict, targeting US bases and occupied territories: Fars News Agency

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:35

Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More