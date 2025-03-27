News
Ramadan Talk
Syrian Central Bank governor submits resignation
Middle East News
27-03-2025 | 08:51
Syrian Central Bank governor submits resignation
Maysaa Sabreen, the governor of the Central Bank of Syria, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that she submitted her resignation less than three months after assuming the position temporarily.
A Syrian official and a source within Syria's financial sector confirmed that a replacement for Maysa Sabreen is expected to be appointed once the new government is formed in the coming days.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Central Bank
Governor
Resignation
