Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US

Middle East News
19-04-2025 | 10:41
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US

The Iranian foreign minister said Saturday that the next high-level nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States would take place in Oman.

"I believe on Wednesday technical negotiations at the expert level will begin in Oman, and next Saturday we will meet in Oman and review the results of the experts' work to see how close it is to the principles of an agreement," Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi told state TV.

AFP

