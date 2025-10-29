President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers

Lebanon News
29-10-2025 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised the organization of conferences in Beirut, saying they would help revive activity and restore vitality to the capital.

He extended his condolences over the killing of young Elio Abou Hanna, stressing the need for security agencies to complete their investigations to determine the cause of the incident and arrest those responsible.

President Aoun also expressed regret that parliament once again failed to secure a quorum, saying that the country’s interest must come above all political considerations and requires the activation of state institutions. 

He called on political forces not to use constitutional powers as a pretext for obstruction, noting that these powers are intended to ensure the functioning of public institutions, not to paralyze them.

Lebanon News

regrets

parliamentary

quorum,

warns

against

misuse

constitutional

powers

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-17

Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03

Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More