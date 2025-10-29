President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised the organization of conferences in Beirut, saying they would help revive activity and restore vitality to the capital.



He extended his condolences over the killing of young Elio Abou Hanna, stressing the need for security agencies to complete their investigations to determine the cause of the incident and arrest those responsible.



President Aoun also expressed regret that parliament once again failed to secure a quorum, saying that the country’s interest must come above all political considerations and requires the activation of state institutions.



He called on political forces not to use constitutional powers as a pretext for obstruction, noting that these powers are intended to ensure the functioning of public institutions, not to paralyze them.