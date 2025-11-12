India says Delhi blast a 'terrorist incident'

12-11-2025 | 11:15
India says Delhi blast a 'terrorist incident'

India said Wednesday that a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that killed at least 12 people this week was a "terrorist incident".

"The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces," said a cabinet statement, formally designating the nature of Monday's blast for the first time.

AFP

