Israel's army says missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
04-05-2025 | 03:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's army says missile fired from Yemen
Israel's military reported a missile launch from Yemen on Sunday, with AFP journalists saying they heard explosions in the area of Jerusalem and the country's main airport near Tel Aviv.
"A missile was launched from Yemen" and sirens were sounded in parts of Israel," a military statement said, adding "several attempts were made to intercept" it and that "reports were received regarding a fallen projectile in central Israel."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Yemen
Explosions
Jerusalem
Tel Aviv
Next
Israel army reports 'fall' near airport after bid to down Yemen missile
Yemen appoints Salem Saleh Bin Braik as prime minister
Previous
