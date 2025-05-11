Iran top diplomat departs to attend nuclear talks with US in Muscat

11-05-2025 | 03:33
Iran top diplomat departs to attend nuclear talks with US in Muscat
Iran top diplomat departs to attend nuclear talks with US in Muscat

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Oman on Sunday for a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States, the ministry spokesman said.

In a statement, spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the negotiations will begin around midday in Muscat, adding that "a technical team is stationed in Muscat to provide the necessary consultations."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Diplomat

Nuclear

US

Muscat

Oman

