Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

News Bulletin Reports
06-10-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Negotiations over a potential prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas began in Sharm El-Sheikh, with Qatari and Egyptian mediators in attendance. 

Israeli officials have downplayed expectations, saying the talks are unlikely to conclude within 72 hours as outlined in President Trump’s plan.

The discussions center on a proposed exchange involving 48 Israeli hostages—both living and deceased—in return for 250 Palestinian security prisoners, some of whom are serving life sentences. 

However, Hamas is demanding the release of six prominent detainees, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat, and is calling for an immediate implementation of the U.S. president’s plan to allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

The most contentious issue remains the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv insists on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor, a key crossing along the border with Egypt. 

Mediators are working to resolve these sticking points as the U.S. delegation, led by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, is expected to join the talks soon. Once they arrive, discussions are set to shift toward transferring administrative authority in Gaza from Hamas to an international force, as envisioned in the American peace proposal.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its operations across Gaza. 

Many observers are watching closely to see whether the U.S. president can prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from resuming full-scale military action.

Tensions escalated further when Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir visited the Netzarim Corridor to oversee a surprise military drill simulating an attack on Israeli forces inside Gaza.  

Zamir emphasized that the war is “not over” and urged troops to remain on high alert, as Israel prepares to maintain operational control over several zones within the enclave, granting its forces full flexibility to redeploy whenever needed.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Disputes

Terms

Israel

Hamas

Prisoner

Swap

Gaza

Control

LBCI Next
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01

Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10

Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More