Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Negotiations over a potential prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas began in Sharm El-Sheikh, with Qatari and Egyptian mediators in attendance.



Israeli officials have downplayed expectations, saying the talks are unlikely to conclude within 72 hours as outlined in President Trump’s plan.



The discussions center on a proposed exchange involving 48 Israeli hostages—both living and deceased—in return for 250 Palestinian security prisoners, some of whom are serving life sentences.



However, Hamas is demanding the release of six prominent detainees, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat, and is calling for an immediate implementation of the U.S. president’s plan to allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza.



The most contentious issue remains the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv insists on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor, a key crossing along the border with Egypt.



Mediators are working to resolve these sticking points as the U.S. delegation, led by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, is expected to join the talks soon. Once they arrive, discussions are set to shift toward transferring administrative authority in Gaza from Hamas to an international force, as envisioned in the American peace proposal.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its operations across Gaza.



Many observers are watching closely to see whether the U.S. president can prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from resuming full-scale military action.



Tensions escalated further when Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir visited the Netzarim Corridor to oversee a surprise military drill simulating an attack on Israeli forces inside Gaza.



Zamir emphasized that the war is “not over” and urged troops to remain on high alert, as Israel prepares to maintain operational control over several zones within the enclave, granting its forces full flexibility to redeploy whenever needed.