News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East situation and Iran’s nuclear program
Middle East News
06-10-2025 | 14:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East situation and Iran’s nuclear program
The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict in Gaza.
Both leaders expressed interest in finding negotiated solutions regarding Iran’s nuclear program and in strengthening stability in Syria.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Netanyahu
discuss
Middle
situation
Iran’s
nuclear
program
Next
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Syria selects members of the first post-Assad parliament
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
0
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
0
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
2
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
3
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
8
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More