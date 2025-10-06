Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East situation and Iran’s nuclear program

06-10-2025 | 14:24
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East situation and Iran’s nuclear program
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East situation and Iran’s nuclear program

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

Both leaders expressed interest in finding negotiated solutions regarding Iran’s nuclear program and in strengthening stability in Syria.

Reuters
 

