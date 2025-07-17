News
Drone attack targets Tawke oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan
Middle East News
17-07-2025 | 05:01
Drone attack targets Tawke oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan
A drone attack targeted Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO’s oilfield in Tawke in the Zakho Administration area of northern Iraq on Thursday, according to the Kurdistan region’s counter-terrorism service.
It is the second attack on the DNO-operated field amid a wave of drone attacks that began early this week.
Reuters
