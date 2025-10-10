News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists
Lebanon News
10-10-2025 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists
During its session held on Thursday at the Grand Serail, the Lebanese Cabinet assigned the Justice Ministry to study possible legal options to prosecute Israel for its attacks against journalists performing their professional duties, particularly the killing of journalist Issam Abdallah and his colleagues.
The decision was based on a proposal submitted by Information Minister, lawyer Dr. Paul Morcos, referring to Cabinet Resolution No. 1 dated April 26, 2024, concerning the report by the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research on the circumstances surrounding Abdallah’s death, as well as Cabinet Resolution No. 38 dated May 28, 2024, which instructed the Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry to attach the report to Lebanon’s complaint filed with the United Nations on the matter.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), Minister Morcos proposed on the anniversary of Abdallah’s death, introducing the issue outside the session’s agenda after consultations with President General Joseph Aoun, who encouraged the move.
The proposal also received the support of Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam, who adopted it, and was approved by the attending ministers.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Cabinet
Justice
Ministry
Legal
Action
Israel
Attacks
Journalists
Next
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
Lebanon News
06:25
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
0
Lebanon News
04:24
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
04:24
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
0
World News
2025-09-22
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
World News
2025-09-22
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
0
World News
06:14
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
World News
06:14
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
2
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
4
Lebanon News
10:27
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
10:27
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
5
Lebanon News
13:25
PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:25
PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29
Israel says final draft of Gaza phase one deal signed in Egypt 'by all parties'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29
Israel says final draft of Gaza phase one deal signed in Egypt 'by all parties'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More