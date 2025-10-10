Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists

10-10-2025 | 04:19
Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists
Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists

During its session held on Thursday at the Grand Serail, the Lebanese Cabinet assigned the Justice Ministry to study possible legal options to prosecute Israel for its attacks against journalists performing their professional duties, particularly the killing of journalist Issam Abdallah and his colleagues.

The decision was based on a proposal submitted by Information Minister, lawyer Dr. Paul Morcos, referring to Cabinet Resolution No. 1 dated April 26, 2024, concerning the report by the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research on the circumstances surrounding Abdallah’s death, as well as Cabinet Resolution No. 38 dated May 28, 2024, which instructed the Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry to attach the report to Lebanon’s complaint filed with the United Nations on the matter.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), Minister Morcos proposed on the anniversary of Abdallah’s death, introducing the issue outside the session’s agenda after consultations with President General Joseph Aoun, who encouraged the move. 

The proposal also received the support of Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam, who adopted it, and was approved by the attending ministers.

