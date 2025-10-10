Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past

Speaking from Baabda Palace after meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said that discussions with Lebanese officials covered a wide range of issues of mutual interest.



“Some topics may concern Syria more, and others may concern Lebanon more, but we placed all matters on the table for discussion. We want to move beyond the past,” he stated.



In response to a question, al-Shaibani confirmed that Damascus is indeed anticipating a visit by the Lebanese president to Syria, as well as a reciprocal visit by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Lebanon.



Addressing the issue of Syrian displacement, al-Shaibani said, “We expect that once the causes of displacement are removed, the issue will be resolved gradually. We are discussing plans with international support to ensure a dignified and sustainable return.”