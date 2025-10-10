News
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
Lebanon News
10-10-2025 | 06:25
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
Speaking from Baabda Palace after meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said that discussions with Lebanese officials covered a wide range of issues of mutual interest.
“Some topics may concern Syria more, and others may concern Lebanon more, but we placed all matters on the table for discussion. We want to move beyond the past,” he stated.
In response to a question, al-Shaibani confirmed that Damascus is indeed anticipating a visit by the Lebanese president to Syria, as well as a reciprocal visit by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Lebanon.
Addressing the issue of Syrian displacement, al-Shaibani said, “We expect that once the causes of displacement are removed, the issue will be resolved gradually. We are discussing plans with international support to ensure a dignified and sustainable return.”
Lebanon News
Syrian
FM
Baabda
Lebanon
Asaad al-Shaibani
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
Previous
Lebanon News
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
Lebanon News
President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market
Lebanon News
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Lebanon News
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
Lebanon News
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists
Lebanon News
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
World News
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
World News
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
0
Lebanon News
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
Lebanon News
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
Lebanon News
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel says final draft of Gaza phase one deal signed in Egypt 'by all parties'
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
