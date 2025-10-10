News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
Israel's army has completed the first phase of their withdrawal from Gaza, commencing the 72-hour period for the hostages' release, a top White House envoy said Friday, citing the Pentagon.
The U.S. military's Central Command "has confirmed that the Israeli army completed the first phase withdrawal to the yellow line at 12 p.m. local time," President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on X. "The 72-hour period to release the hostages has begun."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Withdrawal
Donald Trump
United States
Next
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
0
World News
2025-09-30
Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'
World News
2025-09-30
Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
0
World News
12:33
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
World News
12:33
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
3
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
4
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
5
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
6
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
7
Lebanon News
08:05
President Aoun renews invitation to Syrian President al-Sharaa to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:05
President Aoun renews invitation to Syrian President al-Sharaa to visit Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More