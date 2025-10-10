Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 08:14
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon

Israel's army has completed the first phase of their withdrawal from Gaza, commencing the 72-hour period for the hostages' release, a top White House envoy said Friday, citing the Pentagon.

The U.S. military's Central Command "has confirmed that the Israeli army completed the first phase withdrawal to the yellow line at 12 p.m. local time," President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on X. "The 72-hour period to release the hostages has begun."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Withdrawal

Donald Trump

United States

